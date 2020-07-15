2 Santa Fe School District contract employees test positive for coronavirus

 SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Santa Fe schools have announced two more COVID-19 cases which officials believe are a result of what these employees were doing in their off time. The district says two contract employees from the maintenance service system tested positive Wednesday morning. The superintendent says the cases are directly connected to the two initial cases of employees reported on Sunday and what she calls a tight social and familiar circle outside of work. She reminds employees that decisions made outside of work impact the workplace. She says the district is working to contact anyone these four people had contact within the last 14 days.

