2 New Mexico teachers receive funding for STEM projects during school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It remains unclear if student-athletes in Albuquerque Public Schools will get to participate in non-contact sports associated with their middle and high schools this fall. While parents and students await a decision from the state’s largest school district, the entity responsible for organizing competition says it's ready to move forward with competition among other school districts.

Responding to numerous questions from the sports community, the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) discussed the subject of competitive fall sports in a video published to YouTube Monday. NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez was asked, “if a school district does decide on remote learning the entire semester, can students still participate in athletics and activities?”