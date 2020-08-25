2 New Mexico teachers receive funding for STEM projects during school year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico teachers have received money to help mentor their students in science research. Alan Daugherty from Melrose High School and Nate Raynor from Mescalero High School both received $10,000 from the Society for Science and The Public. The teachers will be able to pick up science kits and safety equipment as well as help lead students as they enter their research in science competitions.

