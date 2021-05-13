2 New Mexico students named 2021 US Presidential Scholars

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Secretary of Education has announced the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments and two of them are from New Mexico. The Presidential Scholars are 161 high school seniors who are recognized for their work in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

Melinda Leyuan Modisette of the Albuquerque Academy and Faris Irwin Walk of Santa Fe High School South Campus were this year’s New Mexico scholars. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education, the scholars are selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

The 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars are made up of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. families that are living abroad. Fifteen students are also chosen at large, while 20 are selected from the arts, and 20 are selected in career and technical education.

A full list of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available online at ed.gov/psp.