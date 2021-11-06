2 Floyd school board members elected former seats

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico school board members suspended for disregarding COVID-19 rules are getting their jobs back after winning reelection. Vicki Banister and Charlsea Lee were both on the five-member Floyd School Board in Roosevelt County that refused to adopt the state’s mask mandate.

The New Mexico Public Education Department suspended the entire board in August and a judge shot down their efforts to get reinstated. So Lee and Banister got back on the ballot and retook their seats for next year. Board member Jeff Essary also ran to take his seat back but was defeated.

You may remember, shortly after the suspension, Essary was hospitalized with COVID-19, for a time even placed on oxygen. He posted on social media that despite the scare he did not change his stance on mask mandates and also had no intention of getting vaccinated. The other two board seats were not up for election this year.