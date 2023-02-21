ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit based in Washington, D.C. has picked two New Mexican educators to receive a STEM research grant. The group Society For Science is giving

$100,000 in grants to 52 teachers across the country.

The teachers chosen from New Mexico are Sergio Torres, who is a science teacher at the Native American Community Academy. Nate Raynor, a teacher at the Mescalero Apache School, was also named.

The Society of Science hopes that the grants will give classrooms access to a wider range of equipment and materials used in STEM research.