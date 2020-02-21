15 APS schools choose a longer school year in 2020-2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fifteen Albuquerque Public Schools have chosen a longer school year. The school district offered a vote to parents and teachers for three options which included: a traditional calendar, year-round with several breaks and five days more at the beginning of the school year and five days at the end of the year.

APS announced Friday that six elementary schools have chosen extended school years. Eight more elementary schools and one alternative high school chose the year-round calendar.

Click here to view all of APS 2020-2021 school calendars.