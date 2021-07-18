$100 incentive offered to get Lobos vaccinated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is eager to welcome back its students and now, there’s a new incentive to get every Lobo vaccinated. The university says it’s excited to welcome back students to a dynamic and healthy in-person campus in the fall.
Story continues below:
- COVID: US surgeon general warns over COVID-19 misinformation
- Money: What can I do if I didn’t get my child tax credit payment?
- Weather: More scattered storms this afternoon, especially for western New Mexico
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico July 16 – July 22
- Investigation: Calls to police outline murder victim’s cry for help before his death
They say in order to do that, they’re offering rewards to incentivize a 100% Vax the Pack goal. UNM will put $100 in students’ Bursar’s accounts when they upload proof of vaccination.
Students must be enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester to be eligible. Campus employees will also be entered into a drawing for one of 50 $1,000 prizes.