$100 incentive offered to get Lobos vaccinated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is eager to welcome back its students and now, there’s a new incentive to get every Lobo vaccinated. The university says it’s excited to welcome back students to a dynamic and healthy in-person campus in the fall.

They say in order to do that, they’re offering rewards to incentivize a 100% Vax the Pack goal. UNM will put $100 in students’ Bursar’s accounts when they upload proof of vaccination.

Students must be enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester to be eligible. Campus employees will also be entered into a drawing for one of 50 $1,000 prizes.