SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the appointments of 10 new members to the board of regents for many New Mexico universities and colleges. All appointments must be confirmed by the Legislature.

The governor announced the following nominees:

Logan O’Brien, student regent, to Eastern New Mexico for a two-year term through Dec. 31, 2024.

Cody Rivera, student regent, to New Mexico Highlands University for a two-year term through Dec. 31, 2024.

Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala to New Mexico Tech for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028.

Adrian Salastri, student regent, to New Mexico Tech for a two-year term through Dec. 31, 2024.

Dr. Ammu Devasthali was reappointed to New Mexico State University for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028.

Garrett Moseley, student regent, to New Mexico State University for a two-year term through Dec. 31, 2024.

Michael A. Martin was reappointed to Northern New Mexico College for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028.

Casandra Batista-Dauz, student regent, to Northern New Mexico College for a two-year term through Dec. 31, 2024.

Paul Blanchard to the University of New Mexico for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028.

Paula Tackett to the University of New Mexico for a six-year term through Dec. 31, 2028.

A university’s Board of Regents is responsible for governing the school, establishing goals and policies, and overall operation and management. The board also approves degrees awarded and appoints the president or chancellor of the school. The Board of Regents is a voluntary position and the members are not paid for their service.