ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some of the top prep basketball players will compete in Albuquerque this week. The EIBC Tournament will feature 16 teams from around the nation, playing four days and nights. “It’s a lot of high-level power five commits, probably one on each team,” said ABC Prep founder Brandon Mason. “They have something similar to the TBT that is called the EIBC ending, which is like the first team to seven points in the last three minutes. So, every game ends on a game-winner. So, it’s actually pretty cool.”

UNM Lobos basketball commit Jovan Milicevic is one of the players who will be competing in the tournament, playing for Canyon International out of Phoenix, Arizona. It will be the second consecutive year that Lobo fans will be able to get a sneak peek at a future player. “Last year we got to play against AZ Compass and we got a chance to play against Tru Washington and he played spectacular,” said Mason. “I was like, I see why the Lobos are going after him. The same thing with Jovan. I’ve seen him play the last two years and I think that was a spectacular get for the Lobos because he can pretty much do everything. He can dribble, pass, shoot, he can rebound, he can play on the block, he can hit the trail three.”

Milicevic and Canyon International will face ABC Prep on Saturday at 8:30 pm. Games in the EIBC Tournament start Thursday morning at ABC Prep at 8 am. Each day 8 games will be played. ABC Prep will host at their place on Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday games will be played at Bosque School.