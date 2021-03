The city of Albuquerque has announced that Open Space properties in the East Mountains will reopen Friday, thanks to the recent wet weather.

City of Albuquerque Open Space properties that will be reopened include: San Antonito, Milne โ€“ Gutierrez, Juan Tomas, Tres Pistolas, and Carolino Canyon.

The reopening will occur in conjunction with the lifting of fire restrictions for the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands.

The Open Space properties are set to reopen at 8 a.m.