E-scooters launching this week, APD concerned about intoxicated drivers

By the end of the week, hundreds of scooters will be on the streets of Albuquerque and police are worried not everyone will ride responsibly.

“I think they’re convenient easy and perfect for this location,” says Leslie Hulebak.

The city has partnered with Zagster for a one year pilot program. The first of 750 scooters are set to roll out on Friday.

The climate we have is so beautiful and the art program has not been totally accomplished yet and it would be another way to get around town,” says Charlotte Christian.

APD officials say this new mode of transportation, comes with a whole new set of problems. “People are going to get injured for sure,” says Officer Simon Drobik.

Their biggest concern, “People getting in the scooter intoxicated not doing the right thing. Getting injured or injuring somebody else,” Drobik says.

Drobik says they’ve seen this happen in other cities. Video from Denver shows a man being arrested for DUI after driving an e-scooter drunk and nearly hitting two people.

Drobik says they just want people to smart about using the e-scooters. “It will come down to individual responsibility of someone chooses to rent one of those scooters and obey traffic laws and do the right thing while they are in the street and look out for citizens that are walking around,” Drobik says.

It isn’t clear in the ordinance how those found breaking the law on the e-scooters will be punished. “I think there are some concerns about safety but if people utilize them the way they’re supposed to there shouldn’t be,” Christian says.

Drobik says the pilot program, will give them an idea of changes or additions that should be made to the e-scooter ordinance. “The scooters are going to be here and we’ll adapt accordingly,” Drobik says.

The e-scooters will be required to stay in bike lanes or on sidewalks and three feet away from pedestrians.

Last month scooter companies Bird and Razor chose not to seek permits after the city created regulations they found too restrictive.

