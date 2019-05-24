E-scooter sharing program launches in Albuquerque

The City of Albuquerque issued its first permit to e-scooter company Zagster who launched their scooter sharing program in Albuquerque Friday morning.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the Civic Plaza where City Councilor Pat Davis and Zagster CEO Dan Grossman made the announcement. The company rolled out 250 e-scooters for public use in the downtown, Nob Hill area of the city beginning Friday.

City councilors the initiative will help by cutting back on carbon emissions and increase options for transportation as well as appealing to the city’s younger generation. Some residents expressed concern regarding scooter theft but the company says it does have solutions including an automated alarm and tracking device.

“We, every evening remove all the scooters so the scooters do not stay out all night long we take the scooters off by seven o’clock every night and then start deploying them for use at 7 a.m. in the morning,” said Zagster CEO Dan Grossman.

The Spin scooters operated by Zagster will allow Spin app users to ride for $0.50 a minute and can travel at speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Users must be at least 18 years old to download the app.

Grossman stated that by July, the company plans to have 750 scooters available in Albuquerque.

