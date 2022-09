DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Durango will celebrate one of its favorite pastimes in October. The city is organizing a series of events as part of its first-ever “Spoketober.” They will host some big names in the sport on Monday and a bike donation event next weekend.

Durango will then host the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike Championships on Oct. 13-16. For a full list of events, head over to Visit Durango’s website.