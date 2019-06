Durango police have identified a suspect in a swastika incident.

The teen was seen writing derogatory statements and drawing a swastika symbol on the windows of some homes under construction in the Three Springs Subdivision. He also damaged the inside of the homes.

Thanks to tips from the community, police have identified that teen as 18-year-old River Anderson. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Durango police are asking anyone who knows where he is to contact them.