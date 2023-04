Durango businesses are allowed to expand to the street by participating in the bump-out program | Courtesy: City of Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The city of Durango brought back its bump-out program Monday. Through the program, businesses can expand their operations to the street, giving them more space to serve customers.

It began as a pandemic protocol but was so successful that the city council approved a 5-year pilot program to continue it. 12 businesses will take part in the bump-out program which is 16 fewer than in 2022. The program will end Wednesday, April 5.