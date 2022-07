DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The city of Durango is asking for the public’s input on how $1.2M in excess lodger’s tax should be spent. City Councilors have three options, either refund the money, spend it as laid out in the 2021 Lodger’s Tax ballot measure, or reallocate the money for new purposes.

Residents can fill out a public survey and a public meeting will be held on August 2 at 5:30 p.m., it will be in-person and live-streamed.