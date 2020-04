ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiator’s inaugural season in the “Indoor Football League” will now be postponed, as the IFL announced on Monday that they are canceling their 2020 season. The Gladiators are still working on putting a schedule together though, as they are still allowed to play exhibition games.

Duke City is allowed to play IFL teams and are even trying to schedule games with CIF teams. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on the Duke city Gladiators.