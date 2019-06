Albuquerque drivers are seeing a lot of orange barrels in one part of downtown.

As part of the water and sewage projects this summer, major work is being done on Broadway from Lead to Iron, while cars maneuver through one lane on westbound Lead.

Meanwhile, just a few streets over, crews repaired a waterline break at Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez, but the area still needs to be repaved and reopened.