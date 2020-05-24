Drive-in movie experience becoming huge hit for families

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — It’s been more than two months since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down movie theaters throughout the state. Now one Rio Rancho man is doing his best to bring back that movie magic for free.

Alec Cameron Ferguson is the owner of “Reel Big Flix.” His company is giving a nostalgic drive-in experience, while the audience stays socially distant.

“Once this COVID thing hit, my spirits went down just like everyone else’s and I had a truck that I bought for another business and decided why not put a screen on it, put a screen on it and get my friends together just have something to smile about,” said Ferguson.

This was the third weekend “reel big flix” has hosted a drive-in movie. The event was located at starr brothers brewing company’s parking lot where families saw pixar’s coco on a 150 foot projector screen on a company truck.

Ferguson said every Saturday they plan on going to a new location to show a family-friendly movie at no cost. All he asks is that people bring in canned goods they can donate to local food banks. He’s also encouraging movie-goers to support local by ordering food from local restaurants.

One family said it’s a nice break to get out of the house during the stay-at-home order.

“It’s great to bring people back, especially with everybody being cooped up in their houses for so long. just trying to get it back to a normalcy,” said Michael Jaramillo.

Ferguson said each group has to stay in their vehicles and he’ll give free masks to people if needed. He’s been noticed for the effort, just this past week Mayor Keller awarded him as the city’s “Volunteer of the Month.”

