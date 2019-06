The Sandoval County Commission is helping to bring 33 new jobs to the village of Corrales. The commission voted last week to publish a notice authorizing $100,000 from the LEDA fund to create 33 new jobs at Ex Novo Brewery.

According to the Rio Rancho Observer, the village will also commit $10,000 towards job creating at the development.

The positions are all full time and have an annual salary of $44,000.