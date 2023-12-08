NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s affected by the first atomic bomb test will no longer be compensated.

Tularosa ‘downwinders’ were expecting $30 billion from the feds after the U.S. Senate passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act in July, expanding the radiation exposure compensation act. Now, a politically split house has removed the amendment as part of a compromise to pass a larger bill.

Senator Ben Ray Lujan, who introduced the amendment for downwinders compensation says it’s removal is, “an injustice.” The National Defense Authorization Act has not yet gone to a final vote.