Downtown Albuquerque standoff ends with five people taken into custody

Police swarmed a downtown Albuquerque apartment complex Monday afternoon looking for two suspected car thieves who shot at officers while trying to get away.

Monday around 4 p.m. officers with New Mexico State Police and the Albuquerque Police Department were working a tactical plan when, according to APD, officers spotted a stolen car.

“The attempted to stop that vehicle, and that vehicle immediately rammed the State Police officer and crashed into his car,” APD Officer Simon Drobik said.

As they fled from officers, APD said they fired shots at police, then led them to an apartment complex in downtown Albuquerque near 11th and Coal.

Two men at the scene were immediately taken into custody, but the other two people officers were initially looking for, took off on foot and hid somewhere inside the apartments.

Police locked down the area for hours, not letting anyone in or out.

Before officers could safely get the two people into custody, both department’s SWAT teams were called out to negotiate.

“We come across these guys all the time. They don’t care, they’re firing at officers, they’re in a stolen car and we’ve talked about this before,” Drobik said.

Police said a woman was also arrested at the scene. They said she was in the car with the man who rammed the officer’s unit before fleeing to the apartment complex.

In all, five people were taken into custody. However, police said it appears not all of them will be charged in this case.

APD has not said where they tried to stop the couple in the stolen car in the first place. Officers did not return fire when they were shot at.