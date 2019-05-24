Donation from Lovelace Health Systems will pay for defibrillators

A donation from Lovelace Health Systems will help save lives across Albuquerque.

The $10,000 donation to the heart hospital of New Mexico’s Project Pulse will pay for ten defibrillators. The equipment will then be placed with community organizations like The New Mexico Youth Soccer Association.

“At any given time we could have, you know, over a 100 teams out there playing games all day long and spectators and players. It’s just a crowd and things happen, and we want to be prepared for that,” said Gloria Faber of New Mexico’s Youth Soccer Association.

Since 2009, Project Pulse has placed an AED in every New Mexico county.