LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Doña Ana County is giving out empty sandbags to help residents prepare for potential flooding from monsoon rains. Each household is allowed up to 25 empty bags but in flood-prone areas, up to 50 per household will be provided.

County officials recommend filling sandbags close to where they will be used. They also recommend that sandbags be filled with clean soil or soil. While yard dirt can be issued, they say it is not ideal if it contains debris that could puncture the bag. They say good sources of sand are designated sand piles near some Doña Ana County fire stations and from arroyos.

Locations where sandbags can be picked up: