ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has received its highest marks yet from the Department of Justice but the DOJ says there is still work to do. The latest report came out May 11, as part of the monitoring agreement over APD’s use-of-force practices.

According to the DOJ monitor, APD has shown big improvements in developing policies and implementing training. In fact, the department is 99% in compliance with the training requirements. However, the reports say once officers are trained, there is not enough supervision to make sure they are actually following the rules. It also calls for a review of the disciplinary system, to make sure officers’ infractions are handled fairly and consistently.