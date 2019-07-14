District Attorney’s Office drops multiple charges for attempted murder suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They were a group of young men connected to a series of shootings around Albuquerque that left a man dead. After being charged with attempted murder, KRQE News 13 has learned some of their charges have now been dropped.

Kalani Hodges, Matthew Delena, and Seven Long have been accused of a string of shootings that happened last fall.

The first shooting happened in August at the Sandia Vista Apartments, when police saya they shot at a teen, causing him to crash his car, and pinned an innocent man between two vehicles.

A few months later, police say another shooting left a man dead near Washington and Lomas. Days after that, they allegedly shot and paralyzed a man at the Whole Foods on Carlisle.

After their arrests late last year, police also booked Leticia Nicolet. They say she’s Delena’s girlfriend who drove his car the night of the deadly shooting.

Now, KRQE News 13 has learned at least three of the charges stemming from this crime spree have now been dropped for Hodges, Delena, and Nicolet. Court documents show the District Attorney’s Office has dropped charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and shooting from a motor vehicle.

The DA’s Office says it’s because they’re investigating possible self defense claims. Last December, APD made it clear this group was dangerous.

“If you look at his social media posts, he’s posing with guns, living that gangster lifestyle. That’s exactly what these guys were doing,” said Ofc. Simon Drobik.

At the time, the DA’s Office filed a motion that was granted by a District Court judge to keep the group locked up because they’re dangerous to the community. The DA’s Office says this group will remain behind bars, for now.

The DA’s Office did say they will still face first degree homicide charges, but they would not discuss the self defense claims they’re looking into.

Since Seven Long is a minor, the DA’s Office says they will meet next week to discuss which of his charges will be dropped.