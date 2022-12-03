(STACKER) – On July 17, 1955, Walt Disney expanded his animated film empire by opening Disneyland in Anaheim, California—the first Disney theme park. The attraction cost $17 million to build and now brings in almost $3 billion annually. Disneyland’s success was followed by the 1971 opening of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Several other Disney resorts later opened worldwide, including Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and Shanghai Disneyland in 2016.

Disney has remained a theme park entertainment leader for over six decades. In 2021, the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World was named the top theme park in the world, with over 12.6 million visitors that year. The Walt Disney Company also ranked #4 on Fortune’s 2021 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

To remain popular and keep guests returning for more, Disney parks have said goodbye to many old rides to introduce new and improved entertainment experiences over the years. Stacker curated a list of these Disney rides that no longer exist. Read on to revisit 16 popular Disney theme park attractions from the past.