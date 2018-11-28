Disagreement over what’s heard in Nehemiah Griego’s public hearing

Nehemiah Griego, the teen who killed his family, is just days away from his amenability hearing to decide if he should be released from lockup.

In court Wednesday, a disagreement occurred over what will be included in that hearing.

Griego’s attorneys have been fighting to keep medical treatment out of the public hearing.

The state doesn’t want that to happen. However, Wednesday the two sides agreed to it.

That includes testimony from doctors, CYFD representatives and therapists.

There was also a discussion about which evidence from the actual crime will be shown.

“First, defendants videotaped interview with Detective Guyton and Detective Hartsock, second the BCSO video of the crime scene. That will only be shown to the judge. With the video of the crime scene we are stipulating that the video and or clips from the video will be shown only on your monitor.”

Griego was eligible for release when he turned 21 in March, but prosecutors and even Nehemiah’s own family argued he was not rehabilitated and releasing him would be a danger to the public.