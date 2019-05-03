Did your favorite Albuquerque eatery recently fail a food inspection?

There’s a good chance you’ve dined out in the past two years, which means there’s also a chance you visited one of nearly 60 Albuquerque restaurants that failed a food inspection.

KRQE News 13 asked the city for a list of all the establishments that failed in FY 2018 and 2019 to date. It has everything from national chains to local chains, mom and pop restaurants and coffee shops.

Just because a restaurant fails a food inspection, doesn’t mean it has to shut down right then and there. For example, B2B was flagged last summer and told to make some changes.

Michael Pittman with the Environmental Health Department says these restaurants are the 1 percent.

“Most restaurants are, you know 99 percent of the time, in good shape and safe to be there,” he said.

He says eight inspectors are doing routine inspections to make sure you don’t get sick while having a meal.

The most concerning things are pests, sewage and refrigeration problems. Those issues will cause an inspector to shut down a restaurant on the spot.

Other issues will be flagged and the establishments are given a few days to correct.

To see the full list of the failed establishments, click here. To search restaurants on the city’s website, click here.