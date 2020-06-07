Deputy killed, 2 other officers shot in California ambush

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a Northern California sheriff’s deputy was killed and two other law enforcement officers were wounded when they were ambushed by a suspect. Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz.

A second deputy was injured, and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in his hand. Hart said the suspect, Steven Carrillo, 38, was shot during the arrest and is being treated at the hospital. Hart said police were ambushed with explosives and gunfire when they approached Carillo’s home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss