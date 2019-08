Law enforcement from different agencies work the scene of a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. (AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Texas mall shootings changed the focus of Democratic presidential candidates who had been talking at a union conference on Saturday about issues like health care.

The shootings at a shopping area in El Paso brought a chorus of calls for tighter gun laws and reduced power for the National Rifle Association and its congressional allies.

President Donald Trump tweeted thoughts and prayers for the people of Texas and called the shootings a tragic and cowardly act.