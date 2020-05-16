Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House

FILE – This Jan. 22, 2020, file photo shows the likeness of Benjamin Franklin on $100 bills in Dallas. Many Americans are struggling financially due to the coronavirus. A recent federal relief package makes it easier for them to tap into their retirement savings by loosening rules for withdrawals and loans. But should they? (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats have powered a massive $3 trillion coronavirus response bill through the House, over Republican opposition.

The 1,815-page measure is aimed at propping up a U.S. economy in free fall and a health care system overwhelmed by a pandemic that’s still ravaging the country.

It’s also an election-year statement of priorities by Democrats. The measure has no chance of passing the GOP-controlled Senate and has already drawn a White House veto threat.

Passage sets up difficult negotiation with the White House and Senate Republicans over what’s likely to be the last major COVID-19 response bill before November’s presidential and congressional elections.

