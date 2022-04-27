DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Deming High School students are competing in a contest that could win their school $50,000. Luna Robledo and Abigail Carreon designed a pair of Vans shoes to compete in the Vans Custom Culture Competition. They were chosen as one of the top 50 schools in the nation to compete in the contest which aims to inspire youth creativity.

While the winner wins $50,000, runner-ups each win $15,000. Voting for the contest ends May 6th. The winner will be announced the week of May 16th.