DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Deming High School students are competing in a contest that could win their school $50,000. Luna Robledo and Abigail Carreon designed a pair of Vans shoes to compete in the Vans Custom Culture Competition. They were chosen as one of the top 50 schools in the nation to compete in the contest which aims to inspire youth creativity.
Story continues below
- Crime: Video: Car crashes into Albuquerque school bus with students inside
- Albuquerque: New Mexico family featured on ‘Family Feud’
- New Mexico News Podcast: Free college
- KRQE En Español: Martes 26 de Abril 2022
While the winner wins $50,000, runner-ups each win $15,000. Voting for the contest ends May 6th. The winner will be announced the week of May 16th.