Dem infighting on race spills into 2020 presidential contest

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The highly public, racially charged rift between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a clutch of freshmen congresswomen led by Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez has spilled into the 2020 Democratic presidential contest.

So far, candidates are being cautious.

California Sen. Kamala Harris described Ocasio-Cortez as “bold and smart as anything” but declined to criticize Pelosi in a Friday radio interview.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has struggled to attract minority support, was even more guarded, saying, “I’m not going to pick sides in a House caucus tussle.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have been the most prominent Ocasio-Cortez allies, but neither has spoken out recently on the dispute with Pelosi.

