Defense Attorney: Recent ruling in Nehemiah Griego case is ‘unfair’

The fate of a teen killer is still up in the air.

A hearing to decide whether Nehemiah Griego will stay behind bars or be released has been delayed, while he waits for a second hearing that will reconsider his sentencing as a juvenile.

Griego is in CYFD custody right now and set to be released on his 21st birthday next week.

Monday, Judge John Romero was supposed to consider the state’s motion to keep Griego in custody until his second hearing. Instead, the court will hear that motion on Friday.

Monday was also the first time KRQE News 13 heard Griego’s side of the recent decisions made in his case.

“It’s unfair to have one law and operate under that law and have an expectation of finality and then have that rug, essentially, pulled from underneath your feet,” Stephen Taylor said.

Taylor is the public defender representing Griego.

Griego was 15 when he murdered his parents and three younger siblings in their South Valley home. He’s served five years in custody as a juvenile.

After the murders, the state offered Griego a plea-agreement. In 2016 a judge sentenced the teen as a juvenile, saying he was receptive to treatment and that he could be released when he was 21.

Attorney General Hector Balderas argues Griego should have never been sentenced as a juvenile. His office, alongside the Bernalillo County DA’s office, have been fighting to keep Griego locked up and have a judge reconsider his sentence. Late last week, the state Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the AG.

“This is a bit of a surprise,” Taylor said. “To come back and re-try this thing after we showed he was amenable to treatment and the state couldn’t prove the first time that he was not amenable.”

As he awaits a possible second hearing, state prosecutors also filed motions to keep the now 20-year-old detained until then.

“Again, I don’t see how it’s possible,” Taylor said. “The rules for preventative detention require that there be a new felony. There are no new charges in this case.”

However, Judge Romero ruled Monday that there is jurisdiction to hear the state’s motion to keep Griego detained. The court is letting the defense file a response. That’s due Thursday, to be followed by a hearing on Friday.

Despite the state’s claims that Griego continues to be a threat to his family and the community, Taylor said there is no truth to any of it.

“And as long as that’s the case, there is no reason to think Mr. Griego is not as safe as any other child who is released at the age of 21,” he said.

Taylor said they have not decided if they plan to file an appeal asking the Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals decision.