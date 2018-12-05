CYFD workers testify in Nehemiah Griego’s amenability hearings

The hearing to decide if Nehemiah Griego should be released from prison continued Tuesday.

Griego shot and killed five members of his family when he was 15 years old. Tuesday, witnesses described Griego’s volatile temper and his lack of control.

Many of Griego’s former case managers testified that his anger issues take over him and are worried he would be harmful to others if he was released.

“We didn’t have enough time to properly rehabilitate him so our main goal was to make him as safe as we could, and to get him some life skills before he left,” said CYFD worker Curtis Weaver

Griego’s former case manager testified that during his time with CYFD, Griego would make racist remarks and would get ‘triggered’ easily by other kids and get into fights with them, and even opened up about harming other people.

CYFD workers said Griego would only calm down after talking to them, but they’re worried if he’s released, he won’t have that same kind of help in the real world.

“Do you feel like he wouldn’t be safe?” asked the prosecution.

“I don’t think he would be safe,” replied CYFD worker Mark Acosta.

“What about other people?” asked the prosecution.

“I don’t feel like other people would be safe either,” replied Acosta.

In January 2013, Griego shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings at their home. On Monday, the state showed the judge Griego’s emotionless confession video, hoping to show the judge Griego lacks empathy.

Griego pleaded guilty to those murders when he was just a teen. Now that he’s 21, a judge will decide if he’s rehabilitated enough for release, or if he should be sentenced as an adult and go to prison.

Griego’s own family has argued that he would be a danger to the public if he is released. They are on the prosecution’s witness list for the hearing.

