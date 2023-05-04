SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) is paying out a massive backlog in late payments to foster families and foster care providers. In a news release Thursday, the agency says its now sent more than $210,000 to families and providers across 950 payments.

The payments are expected to help address a longstanding issue in the department, where some families and providers are waiting for months to be reimbursed for care related costs. According to the agency, the issue was raise “by multiple individuals at a CYFD roundtable.”

CYFD says the payments virtually eliminate the backlog at the department. As to why the backlog occurred, that’s unclear. However, the department did say its “currently revising its reimbursement process” with an eye on efficiency and user friendly upgrades.

“An immediate priority I identified upon coming into this role at CYFD is a need to rebuild and strengthen relationships and how the department works with foster families,” said CYFD Acting Secretary Teresa Casados in a news release. “Foster families are such a critical part of how a child welfare system functions, and we have to make sure they are getting the resources they need to be successful.”

CYFD says it hopes to have an online portal for reimbursement requests in the future. Those who haven’t received reimbursement are asked to contact the department directly at the following email address: togetherwethrive@cyfd.nm.gov.