Cummings urges Trump to ‘come to Baltimore’

FILE – In this April 2, 2019 file photo, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump says there was nothing racist about his weekend tweets calling Congressman Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore-area, majority-black district a “rodent-infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.” Now Trump is trying to deflect the accusations of racism by labeling the prominent black congressman as racist himself and accusing Democrats of trying to “play the race card.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings is inviting President Donald Trump and other Americans to Baltimore, taking the high road after a barrage of presidential tweets disparaging the black-majority city and its long-serving Democratic congressman.

Cummings made his first public remarks after days of Trump’s name-calling and criticism during the opening of a neighborhood park on Saturday. He called Baltimore “a great community.”

At 68, and using a walker, the congressman said he doesn’t have time for those who criticize the city where he grew up. He wants to hear from people willing to help make the community better. The park was built on a formerly vacant lot often filled with trash.

Cummings said, “Come to Baltimore, and you will be welcome.”

Trump in a tweet called the city a “rat and rodent infested mess.”