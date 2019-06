A large crowd greeted New Mexico veterans as they returned home from Washington DC Friday afternoon.

Vets from World War II, Vietnam, and the Korean War landed at the Sunport after a whirlwind Honor Flight trip to our nation’s capital. The trip to Washington is free of charge to the veterans and includes airfare, lodging, meals, and all transportation.

“Honor Flight” raises funds for the trip through private donations and an annual golf tournament.

