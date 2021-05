ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 23-year-old man will spend nine years in prison on federal child abuse charges. Alliah Soseeah pleaded guilty after he used a thumbtack to cut a 23-month old at his Zuni Pueblo home in 2017. He also hit and dropped the child causing a serious head injury.

After his prison sentence, he will be on supervised release for three years. The Gallup Resident Office of the FBI investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Elisa Dimas prosecuted the case.