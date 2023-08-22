ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 44-year-old Zuni man was sentenced to nine years in prison on voluntary manslaughter charges. Wallace pleaded guilty on May 3, 2023.

Court records state he started a fight with his uncle, Edmond Shelendewa, between July 5 and August 9 of 2022. Wallace eventually grabbed a maul and hit Shelendewa in the chest, killing him. The documents state that Wallace was mad at Shelendewa because he kept telling Wallace he was his real father.

Wallace buried Shelendewa in a shallow grave in the back of his friend’s house. In October of 2022, Wallace told the police what happened and where his uncle’s body could be found.

After being released from prison, Wallace will be under three years of supervised release.