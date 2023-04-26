NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Nicholas Pinto, 24, has taken a plea deal after a shooting left another person injured in 2022. Pinto was accused of shooting another man at the man’s home. Pinto had gotten into an argument with another person at the victim’s home when the victim told him to leave.

Pinto told him he was going to come back and later shot the victim in the leg with a sawed-off shotgun. The victim ended up with a 12-inch gunshot wound. Authorities said Pinto tried to shoot again but his gun jammed and he fled. Pinto pled guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in great bodily injury and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in Indian Country. He faces up to ten years in prison.