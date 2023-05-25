NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A federal grand jury has indicted Rodney Waikaniwa, 51, and an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo, with multiple counts of aggravated sexual abuse Thursday. Waikaniwa is accused of engaging in sexual acts with two children under the age of 12 from 2000 to 2013. Investigators said it happened within the exterior boundaries of the Pueblo of Zuni.

If convicted, Waikaniwa faces a minimum of 30 years in prison and up to life in prison. He will remain in custody until trial which has not been scheduled yet.