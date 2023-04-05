NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to an indictment from the United States Department of Justice, Ian Channing Lasiloo, 30, assaulted a victim with a .22 caliber revolver. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Lasiloo was in federal court Wednesday for a detention hearing and will be in the custody of a halfway house until his trial. If convicted, Lasiloo faces up to life in prison.