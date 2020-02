LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen murderer is now waiting to see if he will be sentenced as an adult.

Brandon Villalobos was just 15 when he beat 12-year-old Alex Madrid to death in Meadow Lake in 2014. After years of competency hearings, Villalobos was found guilty of second-degree murder on Monday.

The decision now is whether he should be sentenced as an adult. If he is, he faces up to 18 years. If he is sentenced as a juvenile, he’ll be free to go because he’s already 21.