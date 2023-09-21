ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in southwest Albuquerque Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers from the Albuquerque Police Department responded to the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. at a home in the 8900 block of Lower Meadow Trail, off of Unser Boulevard SW. Police said a man at the home called 911 and said his girlfriend shot him. The man said the girlfriend’s young son was also injured in the shooting, according to police.

APD’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the incident. No other information was provided at this time.