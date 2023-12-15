NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a tragic crash that killed two young girls and a grandmother. Now, in a new lawsuit, the victims’ families are not only calling out the driver but also the Village of Wagon Mound, its fire department, and the state’s Department of Transportation.

Photos from the scene show a crushed car after a driver hit it going at least 80 miles an hour, according to court documents. Police say in July of last year, a car with four people inside, including two children, was hit on NM-120 near Wagon Mound. Police say Jesse Blanco and his friends were drag racing when Blanco, who officers say had also been drinking, hit the family’s car. Irene Romero, 9-year-old Daniela Lopez, and 4-year-old Annalise Romero all died. Annalise’s mother, who is Irene’s daughter, was the only survivor in that car.

“I represent a number of families that have lost family members to drunk driving and this is the most horrific accident that I have seen,” said Kate Ferlic, a managing partner at Egolf + Ferlic + Martinez + Harwood, LLC.

Ferlic is representing the victims’ families in a new wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit names the three people involved, but also calls out the Village of Wagon Mound, its fire department, and The Wagon Mound Housing Authority.

It also names the New Mexico Department of Transportation claiming it did not properly maintain that stretch of NM-120. “120 is a road that’s actually the longest state highway and as it comes into Wagon Mound, it curves somewhat unexpectedly,” said Ferlic.

The lawsuit also claims the fire department ‘incautiously’ removed Annalise from the car and only rendered ‘minimal aid’ while awaiting for more help to arrive. “I hope that the defendants are held accountable and that this family can start to mourn the loss of their children,” said Ferlic.

She also hopes it stops someone else from getting behind the wheel after drinking. “It results in broken communities, broken families, and creates tragedies that people can never recover from,” she said. KRQE reached out to NMDOT and the Village of Wagon Mound for comment on the lawsuit but did not hear back by airtime.

Blanco was charged with DWI and homicide by vehicle. He is set to go to trial next year. Armijo was also charged with tampering with evidence after police say he tried to hide alcohol that was in the car when the two crashed into the family.