LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a drug bust. Police say last week, patrolling officers noticed a silver sedan parked the wrong way on Brazaro near Monterey in Los Lunas.

Two men were standing in front of the car with backpacks and containers on the ground. Police say when they tried to approach the men, they got in the car and started driving in reverse, recklessly.

Police called off a pursuit but eventually, tracked one of the men, Armando Venegas. They found more than 600 suspected fentanyl pills, a bag of meth, and two small scales.

Police arrested Venegas and charged him with reckless driving, aggravated fleeing, and distribution of fentanyl and meth.