Wreckless driver on I-25 charged with 7th DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat drunk driver is behind bars Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Jennifer Whitey cut off several vehicles on I-25 and then, along Avenida Cesar Chavez Saturday morning.

After she was stopped, police say she had a hard time following commands and smelled like alcohol. Court records show this is Whitey’s 7th DWI arrest since 2005.

In some cases, charges were dropped, in one case because officers never showed up to court. Whitey is charged with DWI, bribery of a public officer, and attempting to escape officers.

