Wandering child found near El Pueblo, arrest made

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a three-year-old boy was found wandering the streets alone Thursday morning. A woman posted pictures saying she found the boy in the middle of the street near El Pueblo barefoot and beaten. The pictures appear to show he has two black eyes that are healing and a knot on his head.

The Sheriff’s Department says when they got to the scene, the boy was in the care of a maintenance worker and the investigation is ongoing. A man claiming to be the boy’s father says on Facebook that the boy was in the care of his mother because he was out of town for work but he is now in contact with CYFD and authorities.

BCSO says the mother of the boy, Christine Olvera, arrived on foot at the scene a couple of hours later. Officials say she was then transported for interviews and discovered that similar incidents have occurred in the past weeks where the boy walked away from residences in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. BCSO says Olvera has been charged with abandonment or abuse of a child and was booked into MDC.

“Protecting our children is one of BCSO’s priorities.” said Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III in a press release. “I am grateful to our deputies for their swift and effective action today.”